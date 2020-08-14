Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 August, 2020, 12:24 AM
latest
Home Business

India’s gems, jewellery exports slumped in July

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7

MUMBAI, Aug 13: India's gems and jewellery exports fell 38per cent in July from a year ago to $1.36 billion as shipments of cut and polished diamonds plunged because of the novel coronavirus, a trade organisation said on Thursday.
The industry was hit twice because of the coronavirus, with export orders evaporating and then a shortage of workers caused by a national lockdown to stop the spread of the virus.
India's cut and polished diamond exports in July fell 39per cent from a year ago to $918.4 million, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said in a statement.
In the April to July period, cut and polished diamond exports plunged 46.5per cent from a year ago to $2.7 billion, it said.
Thousands of workers employed in polishing diamonds went back to their homes after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus in late March and many of them had yet to return, said Colin Shah, chairman of GJEPC. "Today, there's enough work, but not enough manpower," Shah said.
Falling exports of cut and polished diamonds prompted polishing units to cut imports of rough diamond, which during April to July fell 82per cent from a year ago to $712.6 million, the trade body said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-India trade: Traders for trial ship run in Gomati river route
Cost-cutting: Air India halves European network
SpiceJet offers automated customer service
Biman in intensive care as freighter plan goes awry
Distressed women receive PM’s gift through Nagad
India asks banks to be ready with lists for loan recast
City Bank approves 15pc cash dividend
EXIM Bank's half yearly business development confce held


Latest News
U-19 cricketers to start camp under new coaches
Efforts underway to bring back Bangabandhu’s killers: Anisul
Poppy seeds worth Tk 30cr recovered at Mongla Port
Djokovic to play at US Open
Israel and UAE strike 'historic peace deal'
Feels good to be back to playing cricket: Soumya
Stone-laden wagon train from India stranded at Prabatipur for 3 days
Tamim set to begin individual training Sunday
Trump says Hong Kong can ‘never succeed’ under China control
Three boys killed in clash inside Jashore Child Development Centre
Most Read News
Digitization of reading
Arrest warrant against former CJ, 7 others in money laundering case
Bangladesh, a symbol of the peripheral economy!
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
Sabrina-Arif among 8 denied bail, indictment hearing Aug 20
Meerjady Sabrina Flora made Addl DG of Health
People getting benefits of digital Bangladesh in corona crisis
Vaccine nationalism can’t be a solution combating C-19
Regent scam: ACC quizzes former health DG for 2nd day
'Thousands have tried'  Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft