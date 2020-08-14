Video
Oppo starts selling smartphone Reno4

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 2
Business Desk

Popular smartphone brand Oppo has kicked off its first sale of the brands innovative addition- Oppo Reno4 on Thursday, after it was launched through an online event on August 8 last.
To "Meet the Best You" with creative portraits at any moment or imaginative videos, Reno4 is now available at BDT 34,990 in two eye catching colors - Space Black, Galactic Blue.
Reno4 leads the way with exceptional portrait shooting and videography, strengthening its foothold with smartphone imaging technology.
With groundbreaking technology in portrait photography, Reno4's rear camera features a 3 + 1 four-shot matrix including a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP mono camera, while the 32MP Front Camera captures clear selfies.
AI Color Portrait, Night Flare Portrait, 960fps smart slow-motion, Ultra Steady Video 3.0 will offer smooth mobile photography and videography in every condition.
The new OPPO Reno4 is now available at all OPPO outlets, renowned smartphone stores and for online purchase as well.


