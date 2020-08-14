Cloud will reduce operational expenses and time: Experts





Huawei, Industry partners, including business leaders and IT experts, have observed this in Huawei Cloud Bangladesh Summit Online, organized by Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, held on Wednesday.

The summit under the theme 'Grow With Surging Cloud' also discussed on how the enterprises, startups, and large industries of Bangladesh can utilize the cloud for business efficiency and what will be the collaborative effort to build this ecosystem.

Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited CEO Zhang Zhengjun opened the discussion welcoming the participants.

Huawei Cloud Asia Pacific Region Chief Technical Officer Teck Guan Neo and Ecosystem Manager Tina Phyo Nandar Kyaw and more than 50 participants took part on the event online.

At the summit, the global tech leader, Huawei, has briefed about its cloud partner programme and 'Inclusive AI' strategies to support the enterprises for their rapid growth with its renowned and innovative technologies in 5G, cloud, and AI.

The event also included a virtual visit of Huawei cloud demo center that allows the attendees to experience several innovative solutions provided by Huawei with a short demonstration.

Leveraging global network connectivity, services, and ecosystems, Huawei cloud offers a globally available, trustworthy, open platform that helps enterprises expand their businesses. Huawei cloud has 210+ products with more than 210+ different kinds of solutions. Many of those solutions come from Huawei's Enterprise Intelligence (EI) which is a result of its long term rich experiences in the enterprise market.

Several leaders of local industries have described how AI is transforming industries around the world and can accelerate economic growth in the post-pandemic situation. Besides, they have shared their experiences on how Huawei cloud services have supported them to innovate and navigate on a newly introduced digitalized landscape.

Covering Bangladesh, Huawei has established a global Huawei Cloud Partner Network (HPCN) where it has more than 6,000 cloud partners.















Operational expenses management and promptness to market with the latest ICT solutions will get a significant aid with cloud solutions.Huawei, Industry partners, including business leaders and IT experts, have observed this in Huawei Cloud Bangladesh Summit Online, organized by Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, held on Wednesday.The summit under the theme 'Grow With Surging Cloud' also discussed on how the enterprises, startups, and large industries of Bangladesh can utilize the cloud for business efficiency and what will be the collaborative effort to build this ecosystem.Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited CEO Zhang Zhengjun opened the discussion welcoming the participants.Huawei Cloud Asia Pacific Region Chief Technical Officer Teck Guan Neo and Ecosystem Manager Tina Phyo Nandar Kyaw and more than 50 participants took part on the event online.At the summit, the global tech leader, Huawei, has briefed about its cloud partner programme and 'Inclusive AI' strategies to support the enterprises for their rapid growth with its renowned and innovative technologies in 5G, cloud, and AI.The event also included a virtual visit of Huawei cloud demo center that allows the attendees to experience several innovative solutions provided by Huawei with a short demonstration.Leveraging global network connectivity, services, and ecosystems, Huawei cloud offers a globally available, trustworthy, open platform that helps enterprises expand their businesses. Huawei cloud has 210+ products with more than 210+ different kinds of solutions. Many of those solutions come from Huawei's Enterprise Intelligence (EI) which is a result of its long term rich experiences in the enterprise market.Several leaders of local industries have described how AI is transforming industries around the world and can accelerate economic growth in the post-pandemic situation. Besides, they have shared their experiences on how Huawei cloud services have supported them to innovate and navigate on a newly introduced digitalized landscape.Covering Bangladesh, Huawei has established a global Huawei Cloud Partner Network (HPCN) where it has more than 6,000 cloud partners.