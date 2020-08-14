Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 August, 2020, 12:23 AM
latest
Home Business

Oil steady after IEA lowers demand forecast

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

Oil steady after IEA lowers demand forecast

Oil steady after IEA lowers demand forecast

LONDON, Aug 13: Oil prices held steady on Thursday after the International Energy Agency lowered its 2020 oil demand forecast following unprecedented travel restrictions and data showing a decline in US inventories provided some support.
Brent crude LCOc1 fell 7 cents, or 0.1per cent, to $45.36 a barrel by 0933 GMT, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 was down 3 cents, or 0.1per cent, to $42.64 a barrel.
"The oil market enjoys some calm summer weeks, seemingly taking a break from the turbulent times earlier this year," said Norbert Rücker, analyst Swiss bank Julius Baer.
The International Energy Agency cut its 2020 oil demand forecast on Thursday and said reduced air travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic would lower global oil consumption this year by 8.1 million barrels per day (bpd).
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) also said on Wednesday that world oil demand will fall by 9.06 million bpd this year, more than the 8.95 million bpd decline expected a month ago.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday he did not expect any hasty decisions on output cuts when a monitoring committee of OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, meets next week as the oil market has been stable.
Last month OPEC+ eased the cuts to around to 7.7 million bpd until December from a previous reduction of 9.7 million bpd, reflecting a gradual improvement in global oil demand.
Prices found some support as US crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories dropped last week as refiners ramped up production and demand improved, a government report showed.
Oil prices have been range-bound since mid-June with Brent trading between $40 and $46 per barrel, and WTI between $37 and $43.
"The market moved from chronic oversupply in April-May to a deficit by June," said Ehsan Khoman, head of MENA research and strategy at MUFG. "The underlying oil market deficit is becoming more evident and, along with a broader reflation narrative, is keeping oil prices on an even keel."
Markets are still awaiting a breakthrough on a US stimulus package and keeping watch on frayed US-China ties ahead of trade talks on Aug. 15.    -Reuters


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BD-India trade: Traders for trial ship run in Gomati river route
Cost-cutting: Air India halves European network
SpiceJet offers automated customer service
Biman in intensive care as freighter plan goes awry
Distressed women receive PMâ€™s gift through Nagad
India asks banks to be ready with lists for loan recast
City Bank approves 15pc cash dividend
EXIM Bank's half yearly business development confce held


Latest News
U-19 cricketers to start camp under new coaches
Efforts underway to bring back Bangabandhuâ€™s killers: Anisul
Poppy seeds worth Tk 30cr recovered at Mongla Port
Djokovic to play at US Open
Israel and UAE strike 'historic peace deal'
Feels good to be back to playing cricket: Soumya
Stone-laden wagon train from India stranded at Prabatipur for 3 days
Tamim set to begin individual training Sunday
Trump says Hong Kong can â€˜never succeedâ€™ under China control
Three boys killed in clash inside Jashore Child Development Centre
Most Read News
Digitization of reading
Arrest warrant against former CJ, 7 others in money laundering case
Bangladesh, a symbol of the peripheral economy!
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
Sabrina-Arif among 8 denied bail, indictment hearing Aug 20
Meerjady Sabrina Flora made Addl DG of Health
People getting benefits of digital Bangladesh in corona crisis
Vaccine nationalism canâ€™t be a solution combating C-19
Regent scam: ACC quizzes former health DG for 2nd day
'Thousands have tried'Â  Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft