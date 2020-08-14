Video
Friday, 14 August, 2020, 12:23 AM
Britain to step up challenge over US whisky tariff

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

LONDON, Aug 13: Britain said it would step up demands for the United States to drop tariffs on goods such as single malt Scotch whisky after the industry warned a decision by Washington to retain the levy was putting its future at risk.
The US government on Wednesday said it would maintain 15per cent tariffs on Airbus (AIR.PA) aircraft and 25per cent tariffs on other European goods as part of a long-running trade dispute, although it held off adding some extra tariffs as it had threatened.
British Trade Secretary Liz Truss welcomed the absence of new tariffs, but said she had raised the whisky issue with her US counterpart Robert Lighthizer during talks last week and she would now go further.
"These tariffs damage industry and livelihoods on both sides of the Atlantic and are in nobody's interests," she said in a statement on Thursday. "I am therefore stepping up talks with the US to remove them as soon as possible."
After leaving the European Union earlier this year Britain is trying to tie up swift trade deals with major partners like the United States to capitalise on its new freedom to strike bilateral deals rather than EU-wide ones.




But Britain has still been affected by a decision from Washington to impose tariffs on an array of EU food, wine and spirits in retaliation for EU subsidies on large aircraft.    -Reuters


