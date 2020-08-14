Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 August, 2020, 12:22 AM
latest
Home Business

Gold bounces back above $1,900 per ounce in Asia

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

Gold bounces back above $1,900 per ounce in Asia

Gold bounces back above $1,900 per ounce in Asia

NEW DELHI, Aug 13: Gold bounced back above $1,900 per ounce on Wednesday, as weak UK data renewed fears over a coronavirus-driven economic slump and helped bullion erase initial losses fuelled by a resurgent dollar.
Spot gold jumped 1.6per cent to $1,942.45 per ounce, rebounding from a 2.5per cent drop in early Asian trade. US gold futures rose 0.2per cent to $1,949.40. Silver also joined the rally, adding 5.6per cent to $26.17.
Underscoring the economic damage caused by the pandemic, data showed Britain's economy shrank by a record 20.4per cent between April and June, the biggest contraction reported by any major economy so far.
"Finally, they've officially announced that they're into a recession for the first time since the financial crisis. This has supported the sharp rebound in gold and silver," said Jigar Trivedi, commodities analyst at Mumbai broker Anand Rathi Shares.
But European equities largely shrugged off the UK data since it was mostly in line with expectations.
A resurgent dollar, however, weighed on gold, with investors keeping a close eye on a stalemate in US stimulus talks and tensed US-China relations.
"The froth has been blown off the top of the gold market, and now fundamental price discovery is going on," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda. "There's no sign that gold's bottomed yet."
Despite suffering the biggest one-day drop in more than seven years on Tuesday, gold's gains for the year stood at about 28per cent, as investors buy it as a hedge amid fears of currency debasement, with central banks flooding the global economy with money to ease the pandemic blow.
With policies likely to remain "loose for the foreseeable future," gold could move back towards $2,000, said ING analyst Warren Patterson.
Platinum gained 2.5per cent to $953.50 and palladium rose 3.5per cent to $2,164.66.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-India trade: Traders for trial ship run in Gomati river route
Cost-cutting: Air India halves European network
SpiceJet offers automated customer service
Biman in intensive care as freighter plan goes awry
Distressed women receive PM’s gift through Nagad
India asks banks to be ready with lists for loan recast
City Bank approves 15pc cash dividend
EXIM Bank's half yearly business development confce held


Latest News
U-19 cricketers to start camp under new coaches
Efforts underway to bring back Bangabandhu’s killers: Anisul
Poppy seeds worth Tk 30cr recovered at Mongla Port
Djokovic to play at US Open
Israel and UAE strike 'historic peace deal'
Feels good to be back to playing cricket: Soumya
Stone-laden wagon train from India stranded at Prabatipur for 3 days
Tamim set to begin individual training Sunday
Trump says Hong Kong can ‘never succeed’ under China control
Three boys killed in clash inside Jashore Child Development Centre
Most Read News
Digitization of reading
Arrest warrant against former CJ, 7 others in money laundering case
Bangladesh, a symbol of the peripheral economy!
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
Sabrina-Arif among 8 denied bail, indictment hearing Aug 20
Meerjady Sabrina Flora made Addl DG of Health
People getting benefits of digital Bangladesh in corona crisis
Vaccine nationalism can’t be a solution combating C-19
Regent scam: ACC quizzes former health DG for 2nd day
'Thousands have tried'  Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft