BEZA plans 15-year tax holiday for technology transfer

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), which oversees the government programmes and policies to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) has taken a far reaching move to redesign existing policies and incentive packages to attract more foreign investments.To this end it has already sent a proposal to Prime Minister Office to provide 100 percent tax waiver for 15 years to foreign investors in the government economic zones (EZs) if they invest in export oriented industries and transfer technology or re-invest.The move has been initiated to lure more FDIs to the country amid Covid-19 pandemic which has seriously impacted national economy and external sector. It has especially laid extra focus on encouraging investment by companies now leaving China.BSS adds: BEZA has already sent a proposal to the PM Office in May to redesign incentive packages to draw more FDI to negate COVID-19 pandemic impact and become more competitive with regional countries in this respect."For our tireless efforts, investors from many countries, including China, are coming to Bangladesh. We have set out a series of proposed measures to redesign incentive package for FDI inflow in the post-COVID period," (BEZA executive chairman Paban Chowdhury said on ThursdayHe said they have proposed new incentive packages analysing moves by Bangladesh competitors to attract FDIs leaving China. BEZA proposal include 100 percent tax exemption for companies which would invest US$100 million or create 300 employments in the country."If any investor invests $200 million or creates over 300 employments, BEZA has proposed 100 percent tax holiday for 10 years," he said.They have also proposed complete waiver of corporate tax and duty-free facility on importing machineries and equipments by investors who would like to relocate investment in the country's export oriented industries.BEZA has also proposed to allow factory relocation from other countries and now working with some Japanese investors who were planning to relocate their manufacturing from China. Paban Chowdhury said they have also recommended reducing corporate tax to 25 from existing 32.50 percent and reducing VAT rate to 12 from 15 percent.He said they have proposed withdrawal of VAT on land lease for both local and foreign investors. The government will also provide cash incentive for the backward linkage industries like India already allocated $3.6 billion cash incentive for industries to overcome COVID-19 impact.BEZA has also proposed 100 percent tax holiday for high value product industries, like medical equipments, for 7 years, besides 100 percent tax holiday for the first 5 years and 50 percent tax holiday for next 5 years for setting up innovative research and training institutes.He said 10 years tax holiday has been proposed for setting up export oriented industries in remote areas and 20 percent cash incentive for agro product industries. He said the government may also provide 50 percent subsidies for setting up central effluent treatment plant (CETP).BEZA has recommended providing 100 percent income tax exemption for the first four years, he said adding compared to its regional competitors, Bangladesh was in an advantageous position in offering online service through the One Stop Service (OSS) Centre.BEZA is now providing a total of 125 services under OSS centre. Out of the services, investors are getting 20 services through online.