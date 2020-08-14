Avoid unnecessary project expenditure: Mannan asks officials





He made the remarks at the start of a meeting with secretaries of 30 ministries and development agencies on Thursday. He presided over the meeting held at the NEC conference room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Ahmed Kaikaus, Senior Secretary of the Planning Commission Asadul Islam and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed additional pricing of project materials in preparing project proposals and laid emphasis on control of unwanted expenditures in many forms including foreign trips in the name of training.

In addition, there has been wide-ranging discussion on the review outcome of the annual development programme (ADP) of the last financial year and initial progress that made in project implementation in the current fiscal year (2020-21).

Planning ministry sources said, many development projects show abnormal costs which shelter waste of public money. After several recent media reports in this regard, the Planning Minister is critically looking at it and arranged the meeting with senior secretaries of concerned ministries.

The Planning Minister told the secretaries, people are keeping eye on development activities. They are aware of irregularities and watching movements and behaviors in every department. They are keeping a close eye on how we are using public resources.

The Minister said, "I have shared the issue with the Prime Minister at various occasions. She expressed annoyance."

He said, "It is not the money of the government but people's money. If people's money is wasted or someone unnecessarily spent more - it is not acceptable. Corona or not, we should never waste public money.

He said the meeting discussed reported excesses but we all also know in some cases these are also exaggerated reports.

















The Planning Minister MA Mannan has asked senior government officials to avoid unnecessary expenses during project implementation in all kinds of development work.He made the remarks at the start of a meeting with secretaries of 30 ministries and development agencies on Thursday. He presided over the meeting held at the NEC conference room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Ahmed Kaikaus, Senior Secretary of the Planning Commission Asadul Islam and other senior officials were present in the meeting.The meeting discussed additional pricing of project materials in preparing project proposals and laid emphasis on control of unwanted expenditures in many forms including foreign trips in the name of training.In addition, there has been wide-ranging discussion on the review outcome of the annual development programme (ADP) of the last financial year and initial progress that made in project implementation in the current fiscal year (2020-21).Planning ministry sources said, many development projects show abnormal costs which shelter waste of public money. After several recent media reports in this regard, the Planning Minister is critically looking at it and arranged the meeting with senior secretaries of concerned ministries.The Planning Minister told the secretaries, people are keeping eye on development activities. They are aware of irregularities and watching movements and behaviors in every department. They are keeping a close eye on how we are using public resources.The Minister said, "I have shared the issue with the Prime Minister at various occasions. She expressed annoyance."He said, "It is not the money of the government but people's money. If people's money is wasted or someone unnecessarily spent more - it is not acceptable. Corona or not, we should never waste public money.He said the meeting discussed reported excesses but we all also know in some cases these are also exaggerated reports.