Stocks continue to rise, DSE turnover crosses Tk 12b-mark





The bull-run started as the investors were encouraged to take further stake after the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission took hard stance on ensuring mandatory shareholding by the listed companies and the Bangladesh Bank announced an expansionary monetary policy for the ongoing fiscal year.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose six month high at adding 69.94 points more to settle at 4,703 on Thursday.

Two other indices on the principal bourse also jumped up. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 12.84 points to finish at 1,594 and the DSE Shariah Index saw a fractional gain of 0.13 point to close at 1,088.

Turnover on the bourse climbed to Tk 12.08 billion, up 7.86 per cent from the previous day's mark of Tk 11.20 billion, following the biggest single-day transaction since June 28 last, when turnover was Tk 25.43 billion riding on huge block trade of GSK Bangladesh.

Gainers outnumbered the losers, as out of 355 issues traded, 204 closed higher and 130 ended lower while 21 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor. A total number of 218,897 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 466.89 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap on the premier bourse also rose to Tk 3,550 billion on Thursday, from Tk 3,522 billion in the previous session.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) jumped up 196 points to close at 13,361 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 111 points to finish at 8,072.









Of the issues traded, 166 gained, 99 declined and 27 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 19.75 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 351 million





