Banks’ liquidity stable despite lower cash flow





But if it is fear that liquidity position of the bank will be challenging in the second half of the year as the normal economic activities are expected to rise, according to bankers.

Out of the 30 listed banks 17 have turned into negative which means due to negative cash-flow those banks are in risk of cash crunch.

Analysts and bankers say though the banks were open during general holidays in April, May and June, the transactions remained lower and there was negative impact on the banks' profit as the overseas trade of the country remained suspended.

A review of the financial statements of listed banks for the January-June period of this year has revealed that of the 30 listed banks, 17 have seen a decline in profits compared to the previous year. Meanwhile a bank faced significant loss.

Banking insiders said due to outbreak of corona, there has been a tendency among bank account holders to keep cash in their hands. Besides a portion of the disbursed loan could not be recovered as the government has relaxed the time frame of recovering loans by the banks from their borrowers. The other cause is that the interest rates have also come down which is also have negative impacts on the bank's profits and cash flow.

The banking sector insiders also said the situation was slowly improving as economic activity picks up. Those who were holding cash are turning to banks again. As a result, the financial condition of most banks may improve a little in the second half of this year (July-December, C2).

Among the banks with negative cash flow in January-June quarter of this year are Exim, AB, Dhaka, IFIC, First Security Islami, ICB Islami, National, Southeast, City, NCC, One, EBL, UCB, Social IslamiTrust, Pubali and Standard Bank .Of these, AB Bank has the most negative cash flow. The company's operating cash flow or operating cash flow is negative at Tk 36.81 per share. Exim Bank, which is in the second place, has a negative operating cash flow of Tk 14.52 per share. EBL is in the third place with a negative operating cash flow of Tk 14.22 per share.

In addition to the negative cash flow, profits of IFIC, First Security Islami, National, Southeast, Citi, NCC, EBL, UCB, Pubali and Standard Bank also declined compared to the previous year.















