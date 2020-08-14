

Progress achieved around 1pc in four months

BB officials attributed excess liquidity in the banking system in the first half of this year along with slow disbursement of loans under stimulus packages are some reasons for banks little interest in the refinancing scheme.

Immediately after the announcement of the stimulus package by the government, the central bank formed the refinance scheme for quick implementation of the package in April this year.

But disbursement of fund to banks under the scheme is making only slow progress. As per the BB data, the central bank has so far disbursed only Tk 152 crore to four banks which is 1.01 per cent of the total size of the refinancing scheme.

The four banks are Prime Bank, City Bank, Trust Bank and IFIC Bank. Apart from these banks, Agrani Bank's application for refinance is now under review at the central bank.

Talking on the slow progress Mutual Trust Bank managing director Syed Mahbubur Rahman said the central bank has already approved a major part of the stimulus loans and more disbursements were being processed at the moment.

'Initially disbursement of loans to large industries and in the service sector was a bit slow and that's why the applications for refinance loans were also at low. Banks demand for money under refinance scheme would increase when disbursement of loans under stimulus package would be significant.

As per the central bank rules, the banks were allowed to apply for funds under refinance scheme after enough disbursement of stimulus loans were made to borrowers.

Before disbursement of loans to the borrowers, the banks are supposed to apply to the BB based on the stimulus loan applications they would be receiving from the borrowers.

Asked about whether the excess liquidity in the banks was the reason behind the low demand for funds, Mahbub said, 'Considering the existing cost of funds of banks, there is no reason to avoid the scope of availing funds at the rate of 4 per cent.'

Mahbub, also of the former chairman of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh, mentioned that the average cost of funds of most banks was around 7.5 per cent. Under the BB guidelines, large industries and the service sector will get stimulus loans at the rate of 9 per cent from the banks.

Against the disbursed loans, the banks and non-bank financial institutions would be entitled to get 50 per cent refinance from the BB at the rate of 4 per cent.

An official of the central bank however said that excess liquidity in the banking system could be the reason for low demand for money under refinance scheme. It may a for poor demand for credit this time, he said.















