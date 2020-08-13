Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:45 AM
latest 3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash       
Home Business

Indian airline IndiGo to fight virus woes

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

MUMBAI, Aug 12: India's largest airline IndiGo hopes to raise $534 million by issuing shares to try and boost liquidity after the coronavirus pandemic sparked record losses and job cuts.
Airlines worldwide have reported steep falls in revenue because of a slump in demand as governments impose sweeping travel restrictions to battle COVID-19.
IndiGo last month reported its highest-ever loss of 28.49 billion rupees ($382 million) for the quarter ending June 30, and said it would cut 10 per cent of its staff.
The carrier's parent firm Interglobe Aviation announced late Monday that its board had approved the issue of shares to raise 40 billion rupees ($534 million).
The pandemic has dealt a sharp blow to India's aviation industry, which had seen tremendous growth in recent years.
Adding to the gloom, industry body IATA warned last month that global air traffic would not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024, a year later than previously forecast.
Other Indian budget carriers GoAir and SpiceJet are also struggling to manage their finances and are renegotiating contracts with aircraft owners.
The IndiGo share issue decision follows its announcement in June to slash expenditure by 40 billion rupees and cut costs by quickly returning older planes to leasing firms.
Shares in Interglobe Aviation were down over one per cent in Mumbai on Tuesday following the equity announcement.
     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Apple on cusp of $2 trillion milestone, defying pandemic
Cathay forecasts weak passenger demand
Indian airline IndiGo to fight virus woes
College admission seekers now can pay fee thru Nagad
US energy bankruptcy surge continues on credit
Shahjalal Islami Bank holds 13th EGM,19th AGM
IBBL virtual business development confce held
NRBC Bank holds half yearly business confce


Latest News
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
75 years later, 1 million Japanese war dead still missing
Democrat Harris rebukes Trump in historic campaign-trail debut with Biden
Mbappe makes the difference to spark PSG rally
B'desh gold prices ease after record surge
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Environment Minister tests positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Three years on, and still in limbo
Extrajudicial killing: Where is the end?
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft