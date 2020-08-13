Video
Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:45 AM
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash       
College admission seekers now can pay fee thru Nagad

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Desk

State-managed Nagad, the country's one of the fastest growing digital financial service providers has made payment arrangements for students seeking admission the 11th grade (Class XI) in different colleges.
Under the arrangements the student can pay the application fees and registration fees sitting at home, says a Nagad press release.
Students now can pay the admission fee of Tk 150 to the colleges after  applying online to the respective colleges. The financial service of Nagad has become much popular after introducing it on August 9, this year.
As of the noon on Wednesday, 170,364 applicants paid their fees through Nagad apps USSD and another 28,364 through Nagad entrepreneurs
After the application processing, when the registration starts from August 26, registration fees of Tk 200 also can be paid through Nagad.
However, at the time of registration or confirmation, admitted students will have to pay Tk 2.50 for service charge along with Tk 200.
This year all the education boards of the country have arranged the students' admission in class XI through online.
So aspirants' students will have to browse to the link http://www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd and apply with proper information.
Application fee payment process using app: For the fees payment through 'Nagad' mobile application, students will have to tap the 'Bill Pay' option of the app, then tap the XI Class Admission option, enter roll number, name of board, passing year and a mobile number for communication.
Then verify all the information again and tap the NEXT button. In the next step, enter the PIN number of the wallet and tap it. If the payment is completed successfully, users will receive a confirmation SMS.
Application fee payment process using the USSD: The customer will dial *167# and a menu will appear on the screen from where 'Bill Pay' needs to be select by pressing the menu number 5.
In the third step, another new menu will appear and users have to select the `Education' at number 6. By selecting 2 or XI Class Admission in the fourth step students' needs enter roll number, board, passing year and a mobile number for further communication.
And the government fixed amount Tk 150 will have to pay by entering the Nagad PIN number. After completing the process, users will get a confirmation SMS.
In case of any challenge regarding payment, users can dial 16167 for the assistance of Nagad.
According to the schedule, the first phase of online application for admission will continue till August 20. The results of the admission in the first phase will be released on August 25. Registration will be continued by August 26 to 30 for the first phase.
The entire Nagad family is proud to be a part of the online Class XI admission process, said Tanvir Ahmed Mishuk, Managing Director of the company


