Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:45 AM
latest 3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash       
Home Business

US energy bankruptcy surge continues on credit

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Aug 12: Another 16 US energy firms filed for protection from creditors last month, reflecting crude oil prices below levels that are profitable for many companies, according to a report by law firm Haynes and Boone on Tuesday.
More than 50 oil and gas firms have filed for bankruptcy since oil prices crashed in March, led by exploration and production companies with 29 filings. The amount of debt held by these companies, $49.69 billion, is nearly twice the debt held by energy bankruptcy filers all of last year, the law firm's data showed.
Oil prices have fallen by about a third from above $60 a barrel at the start of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic crushed fuel demand. They briefly turned negative in April.
Energy companies this year rushed to slash spending by laying off workers, paring executive salaries and scaling back drilling, but oil producers posted large losses in the second quarter.
"This latest downturn not only affects smaller recently hatched shale producers, but July saw two of the largest filings involve well-established oil companies," lawyers wrote in a note.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Apple on cusp of $2 trillion milestone, defying pandemic
Cathay forecasts weak passenger demand
Indian airline IndiGo to fight virus woes
College admission seekers now can pay fee thru Nagad
US energy bankruptcy surge continues on credit
Shahjalal Islami Bank holds 13th EGM,19th AGM
IBBL virtual business development confce held
NRBC Bank holds half yearly business confce


Latest News
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
75 years later, 1 million Japanese war dead still missing
Democrat Harris rebukes Trump in historic campaign-trail debut with Biden
Mbappe makes the difference to spark PSG rally
B'desh gold prices ease after record surge
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Environment Minister tests positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Three years on, and still in limbo
Extrajudicial killing: Where is the end?
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft