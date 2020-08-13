Shahjalal Islami Bank holds 13th EGM,19th AGM





In the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) the proposal for increasing of the Authorized Capital of the Company from Tk. 1000.00 crore to Tk. 1500.00 crore has been approved unanimously.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved 10 percent Dividend (5pc Stock and 5pc Cash) for the Shareholders and the Directors Reported and audited Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss account for the year ended on 31st December 2019.

The Chairman of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd Md. Sanaullah Shahid, the Managing Director and CEO Mr. M. Shahidul Islam delivered speech in the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The EVP and Company Secretary of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar moderated the programme.

Among others the Vice-Chairmen of the Board Md. Harun Miah and Md. Abdul Barek, Directors Dr. Anwer Hossain Khan, Mohiuddin Ahmed, Akkas Uddin Mollah, Khandaker Shakib Ahmed, Engineer Md. Towhidur Rahman, Mohammed Younus, Mohammed Golam Quddus, Fakir Akhtaruzzaman, Jabun Nahar, Fakir Mashrikuzzaman, Independent Directors Ekramul Haque, K. A. M. Majedur Rahman and Nasir Uddin Ahmed, the representative of external auditor of the Bank Wasik Abdullah Momit, the Legal Advisor Barrister Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz, the Additional Managing Directors of the Bank Abdul Aziz and S. M. Mainuddin Chowdhury, the Deputy Managing Directors Md. Shahjahan Shiraj, M. Akhter Hossain, Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury, Imtiaz U. Ahmed and Nasim Sekander and the CFO of the Bank Md. Jafar Sadeq were also participated in the virtual meeting.

















