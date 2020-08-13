Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:45 AM
latest 3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash       
Home Business

Shahjalal Islami Bank holds 13th EGM,19th AGM

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

The 13th Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) and 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd held on Wednesday through a Digital Platform. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank Md. Sanaullah Shahid presided over the meeting.
In the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) the proposal for increasing of the Authorized Capital of the Company from Tk. 1000.00 crore to Tk. 1500.00 crore has been approved unanimously.
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved 10 percent Dividend (5pc Stock and 5pc Cash) for the Shareholders and the Directors Reported and audited Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss account for the year ended on 31st December 2019.
The Chairman of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd Md. Sanaullah Shahid, the Managing Director and CEO Mr. M. Shahidul Islam delivered speech in the Annual General Meeting (AGM).
The EVP and Company Secretary of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar moderated the programme.
Among others the Vice-Chairmen of the Board Md. Harun Miah and Md. Abdul Barek, Directors Dr. Anwer Hossain Khan, Mohiuddin Ahmed, Akkas Uddin Mollah, Khandaker Shakib Ahmed, Engineer Md. Towhidur Rahman, Mohammed Younus, Mohammed Golam Quddus, Fakir Akhtaruzzaman, Jabun Nahar,  Fakir Mashrikuzzaman, Independent Directors Ekramul Haque, K. A. M. Majedur Rahman and Nasir Uddin Ahmed, the representative of external auditor of the Bank Wasik Abdullah Momit, the Legal Advisor Barrister Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz, the Additional Managing Directors of the Bank Abdul Aziz and S. M. Mainuddin Chowdhury, the Deputy Managing Directors Md. Shahjahan Shiraj, M. Akhter Hossain, Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury, Imtiaz U. Ahmed and Nasim Sekander and the CFO of the Bank Md. Jafar Sadeq were also participated in the virtual meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Apple on cusp of $2 trillion milestone, defying pandemic
Cathay forecasts weak passenger demand
Indian airline IndiGo to fight virus woes
College admission seekers now can pay fee thru Nagad
US energy bankruptcy surge continues on credit
Shahjalal Islami Bank holds 13th EGM,19th AGM
IBBL virtual business development confce held
NRBC Bank holds half yearly business confce


Latest News
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
75 years later, 1 million Japanese war dead still missing
Democrat Harris rebukes Trump in historic campaign-trail debut with Biden
Mbappe makes the difference to spark PSG rally
B'desh gold prices ease after record surge
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Environment Minister tests positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Three years on, and still in limbo
Extrajudicial killing: Where is the end?
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft