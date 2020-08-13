IBBL virtual business development confce held





Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Additional Managing Director, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank addressed the conference as special guests.

Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, AAM Habibur Rahman, Md. Siddiqur Rahman and Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Motiar Rahman, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Mohammed Shabbir, Muhammad Sayeed Ullah, G.M. Mohd. Gias Uddin Quader and Salim Anwar, Senior Executive Vice Presidents also addressed the conference.

Head of Corporate Branches of the Bank attended the conference.



















