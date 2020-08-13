NRBC Bank holds half yearly business confce





NRB Commercial Bank Ltd held its 'Half yearly Business Conference-2020' on Tuesday. Chairman of the bank S M Parvez Tamal attended the programme through video conference as the chief guest, says a press release.Chairman of Executive Committee Mohammed Adnan Imam, Chairman of Audit Committee Rafikul Islam Arzoo, Chairman of Risk Management Committee Abu Mohammad Saidur Rahman, Directors Mohammed Oliur Rahman, Abu Bakr Chowdhury, Loquit Ullah, Mohammed Nazim, Dr. Nuran Nabi, Mohammed Manzurul Islam, AKM Mostafizur Rahman, Alternate Director Dr. Kutub Uddin also attended the video conference.Managing Director and CEO Md. Mukhter Hossain presided over the conference while Additional Managing Director Kazi Md. Talha, Deputy Managing Director Md. Rabiul Islam, Head of the Divisions, head of the branches of the bank joined on the programme through video conference.