Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:45 AM
latest 3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash       
Home Business

Prime Bank, Ajkerdeal tie up for MSME financing to e-commerce merchants without any collateral

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

Prime Bank Ltd and Ajkerdeal, have joined hands to facilitate MSME financing to e-commerce merchants without any collateral.
As per an alliance formed recently, the merchants of Ajkerdeal will avail easy access to MSME loan from Prime Bank, according to press release.
It will be a big boost for the country's promising e-commerce sector as eligible merchants of Ajkerdeal can now enjoy collateral free loan up to BDT 50 lakh and other tailor-made financial solutions.
The merchants can also avail a wide range of deposit products and free Internet Banking - ALTITUDE - for conducting broad range of e-transactions.
They will need two-year business experience and recommendation letter from Ajkerdeal.
The MSME entrepreneurs can apply for loan from the comfort of their office or home as Prime Bank has assigned dedicated Relationship Manager for exclusive service to the valued merchants of Ajkerdeal.
Under the arrangement, the merchants will also get working capital (CC, OD and Demand Loan), Term Loans for Fixed Asset Purchase and Capital expenditures, International Trade solution- LC, LATR, IDBP etc., Bank Guarantee, Work Order etc.
The alliance between Prime Bank and Ajkerdeal is aimed at encouraging MSME businesses to conduct business through digital platform.
Prime Bank and Ajkerdeal will work together to cater to banking needs of MSME businesses and facilitate their financial upliftment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Apple on cusp of $2 trillion milestone, defying pandemic
Cathay forecasts weak passenger demand
Indian airline IndiGo to fight virus woes
College admission seekers now can pay fee thru Nagad
US energy bankruptcy surge continues on credit
Shahjalal Islami Bank holds 13th EGM,19th AGM
IBBL virtual business development confce held
NRBC Bank holds half yearly business confce


Latest News
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
75 years later, 1 million Japanese war dead still missing
Democrat Harris rebukes Trump in historic campaign-trail debut with Biden
Mbappe makes the difference to spark PSG rally
B'desh gold prices ease after record surge
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Environment Minister tests positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Three years on, and still in limbo
Extrajudicial killing: Where is the end?
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft