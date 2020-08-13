Video
Thursday, 13 August, 2020
Apple supplier Foxconn posts hefty Q2 profit

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

TAIPEI, Aug 12: Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as rising telecommuting demand amid the coronavirus pandemic offset slowing smartphone sales.
Foxconn, whose clients include tech giants such as Apple AAPL.0, reported a net profit of T$22.9 billion ($778.54 million) for the second quarter ended June.
That was up about 34per cent from a year earlier according to Reuters calculations and better than a consensus estimate of T$17.95 billion drawn from 13 analysts polled by Refinitiv.
Foxconn did not immediately provide any other details.
The firm, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, had in May warned of bleak smartphone sales in the second quarter citing an "enormous" impact on demand due to the virus, but said the work-from-home lifestyles being adopted worldwide would offer new growth opportunities.
Researcher IDC said global smartphone shipments fell 16per cent from a year earlier in the second       quarter.    -Reuters


