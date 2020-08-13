Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:44 AM
latest 3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash       
Home Business

Britain enters recession on economic collapse in Q2

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

LONDON, Aug 12: Britain will on Wednesday officially enter recession, with figures set to show an economic collapse of around 20 per cent of GDP in the second quarter - the worst contraction in Europe.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS), which is due to unveil the latest assessment at 0600 GMT, is uniformly expected to confirm the unprecedented contraction between April and June.
It will be Britain's first recession since the 2008 financial crisis. The predicted drop in gross domestic product reflects the mammoth fall in economic activity nationwide during the quarter due to the lockdown imposed to tackle the pandemic.
Economists polled by Bloomberg have on average predicted a decline of 20.7 per cent in the second quarter, compared to the first three months of the year.
The UK economy contracted by 2.2 per cent in the first quarter and, with a recession defined as two successive quarters of decline, together with Wednesday's results herald the country's first in a decade.
Initial figures already released show economic activity plunged around 20 per cent in April, before rebounding slightly in May thanks to the first easing of restrictions.
The grim economic news comes despite unprecedented government interventions, including spending tens of billions of pounds on job support schemes in a bid to avoid mass layoffs.
Meanwhile the Bank of England (BoE) has launched massive asset buybacks and cut interest rates to historic lows that are almost zero.
If Britain's GDP drops by more than 20 per cent, it will have posted the worst performance in the second quarter in Europe, ahead of Spain (-18.5 per cent) and France (-13.8 per cent).
The country - which already has the highest death toll in Europe from the virus - appears to be paying a heavier price for locking down later than its continental neighbours earlier in the year.
The British economy also relies more heavily on the hard-hit services sector than other European nations.
The recession is already wreaking havoc, with ONS data released Monday showing around 730,000 UK workers have been removed from the payrolls of British companies since March.
Announcements of job cuts have become a daily occurrence, with firms expected to pick up the pace of layoffs as the government's key employment support scheme ends in October.
The unemployment rate is expected to soar in the months ahead, with millions set to turn to government benefit programmes.
"Whatever the numbers are, and they won't be pretty, the more important question is how quickly the UK economy can bounce back," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets.
"We have seen some progress on that," he added.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Apple on cusp of $2 trillion milestone, defying pandemic
Cathay forecasts weak passenger demand
Indian airline IndiGo to fight virus woes
College admission seekers now can pay fee thru Nagad
US energy bankruptcy surge continues on credit
Shahjalal Islami Bank holds 13th EGM,19th AGM
IBBL virtual business development confce held
NRBC Bank holds half yearly business confce


Latest News
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
75 years later, 1 million Japanese war dead still missing
Democrat Harris rebukes Trump in historic campaign-trail debut with Biden
Mbappe makes the difference to spark PSG rally
B'desh gold prices ease after record surge
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Environment Minister tests positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Three years on, and still in limbo
Extrajudicial killing: Where is the end?
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft