‘More Asian businesses turning to Oracle’

An increasing number of businesses in Asia are turning to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Autonomous Database to gain benefit from the advantages the company's autonomous technology brings, says the US-based multinational computer technology corporation.These include lower costs, better security and management, higher-performance. Combined these then drive greater business productivity and efficiency, and users now include the likes of NRI, Nissan, Hansol PNS and 7 Eleven in the Philippines."Given the current circumstances and operating environments across the world, customers are responding with commitment to Oracle cloud technology to reflect their support of the value being offered," Oracle Executive Vice President and Japan and Asia Pacific Head Garrett Ilg said in a statement.Companies from across Asia Pacific have been welcoming Oracle's eight new cloud regions; opened within just over a year. They include facilities in Tokyo and Osaka in Japan, Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, Seoul and Chuncheon in South Korea, and Mumbai and Hyderabad in India.Oracle's second-generation cloud offers autonomous operations that dramatically minimise human error and provide maximum security, all the while delivering elastic and serverless services with high performance, cost-effectively. Also using these new facilities are recent adopters of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure including the likes of: NRI, Nissan, Riken and Otaru University of Commerce in Japan, the Law Society in Australia, Medicom in South Korea, Hindalco, Indian Oil Corporation, and Star Health Insurance in India, as well as City Bank in Bangladesh, and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Pakistan. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is also gaining strong customer base from within the rapidly growing ISV community. Users in Asia Pacific include Creansmaerd, Itochu Cable Systems, TIS Hokkaido in Japan, Emersion, iliveit, and Applied Precision Medicine in Australia, Dain Leaders, Astems and CIP Systems in S Korea, and Comviva in India.