US ban on TikTok could cut it off from app stores





Trump signed an order last week prohibiting transactions with TikTok if its parent ByteDance does not reach a deal to divest it in 45 days. It did not specify the scope of the ban, stating only that the US Department of Commerce would define which transactions would be barred at the end of the 45-day period.

The White House document, sent out to supporters last week, provides insight into the Trump administration's thinking. It shows the US government is considering disrupting key aspects of TikTok's operations and funding, amid concerns over the safety of personal data that the app handles.

"Prohibited transactions may include, for example, agreements to make the TikTok app available on app stores ... purchasing advertising on TikTok, and accepting terms of service to download the TikTok app onto a user device," the document states.

A source familiar with the White House document verified its authenticity. TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some technology industry experts said eliminating TikTok's ability to be offered on Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Google owner Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) app stores, which in turn allow it to be downloaded on iPhone and Android smartphones, could cripple the app's growth.

"That kills TikTok in the U.S," said James Lewis, a cyber security expert with the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies. "If they want to grow, these rules are a huge obstacle."

He added, though, that the US government may not be able to prevent Americans from downloading TikTok from foreign websites. -Reuters































NEW YORK, Aug 12: President Donald Trump's executive order banning China's TikTok could prevent US app stores from offering the popular short-video app and make advertising on the platform illegal, according to a White House document seen by Reuters.Trump signed an order last week prohibiting transactions with TikTok if its parent ByteDance does not reach a deal to divest it in 45 days. It did not specify the scope of the ban, stating only that the US Department of Commerce would define which transactions would be barred at the end of the 45-day period.The White House document, sent out to supporters last week, provides insight into the Trump administration's thinking. It shows the US government is considering disrupting key aspects of TikTok's operations and funding, amid concerns over the safety of personal data that the app handles."Prohibited transactions may include, for example, agreements to make the TikTok app available on app stores ... purchasing advertising on TikTok, and accepting terms of service to download the TikTok app onto a user device," the document states.A source familiar with the White House document verified its authenticity. TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Some technology industry experts said eliminating TikTok's ability to be offered on Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Google owner Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) app stores, which in turn allow it to be downloaded on iPhone and Android smartphones, could cripple the app's growth."That kills TikTok in the U.S," said James Lewis, a cyber security expert with the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies. "If they want to grow, these rules are a huge obstacle."He added, though, that the US government may not be able to prevent Americans from downloading TikTok from foreign websites. -Reuters