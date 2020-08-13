Asian markets mostly drop on worries over US stimulus





While concerns about China-US tensions and the reimposition of lockdowns in various countries have been weighing on investor confidence in recent weeks, optimism has been supported by expectations the US will stump up another massive rescue package to accompany ultra-loose monetary policy.

Even the slow progress on Capitol Hill for more than a week did little to change the view that both sides would eventually find common ground to provide much-needed money for the world's top economy, particularly with an election just around the corner.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave traders a jolt when he told Fox News there had been no progress, fanning concerns the talks could take a lot longer than envisaged.

"And so another day has gone by with an impasse and they need to get together," McConnell said, sparking a sell-off on Wall Street, which had been well in positive territory until then.

"The hope was that US politicians will look to restart negotiations on a new fiscal stimulus this week. Now with no talks scheduled, the deadlock between Republicans and Democrats is at risk of dragging on for weeks," National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril said.

Hong Kong fell 0.6 per cent and Shanghai retreated more than one per cent while Sydney slipped 0.5 per cent and Seoul dropped 0.3 per cent.

Singapore, Jakarta and Taipei were all down. But Tokyo was slightly higher by lunch thanks to a weaker yen.

"When you walk back the market's expectations of an imminent fiscal deal, it is like poking the balloon with a straight pin as all semblance of near-term optimism gets immediately deflated," said AxiCorp's Stephen Innes. -AFP































HONG KONG, Aug 12: Worries that US lawmakers might not agree to a fresh stimulus deal any time soon sent most Asian markets lower Wednesday, with Wellington taking a hit after New Zealand recorded its first local virus transmission in more than 100 days.While concerns about China-US tensions and the reimposition of lockdowns in various countries have been weighing on investor confidence in recent weeks, optimism has been supported by expectations the US will stump up another massive rescue package to accompany ultra-loose monetary policy.Even the slow progress on Capitol Hill for more than a week did little to change the view that both sides would eventually find common ground to provide much-needed money for the world's top economy, particularly with an election just around the corner.But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave traders a jolt when he told Fox News there had been no progress, fanning concerns the talks could take a lot longer than envisaged."And so another day has gone by with an impasse and they need to get together," McConnell said, sparking a sell-off on Wall Street, which had been well in positive territory until then."The hope was that US politicians will look to restart negotiations on a new fiscal stimulus this week. Now with no talks scheduled, the deadlock between Republicans and Democrats is at risk of dragging on for weeks," National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril said.Hong Kong fell 0.6 per cent and Shanghai retreated more than one per cent while Sydney slipped 0.5 per cent and Seoul dropped 0.3 per cent.Singapore, Jakarta and Taipei were all down. But Tokyo was slightly higher by lunch thanks to a weaker yen."When you walk back the market's expectations of an imminent fiscal deal, it is like poking the balloon with a straight pin as all semblance of near-term optimism gets immediately deflated," said AxiCorp's Stephen Innes. -AFP