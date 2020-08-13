Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:43 AM
latest 3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash       
Home Business

Oil rises after bigger-than-expected drop in inventories

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Oil rises after bigger-than-expected drop in inventories

Oil rises after bigger-than-expected drop in inventories

TOKYO, Aug 12: Oil prices moved higher on Wednesday after an industry report showed that US inventories of crude fell more than analysts expected, bolstering hopes that fuel demand in the world's biggest economy can weather the coronavirus pandemic.
Brent crude LCOc1 was up 52 cents, or 1.2per cent, at $45.02 a barrel by 0648 GMT, after falling around 1per cent on Tuesday.
West Texas Intermediate CLc1 oil was up 49 cents, or 1.2per cent, at $42.10 a barrel, having dropped 0.8per cent in the previous session.
The American Petroleum Institute [API] said on Tuesday that crude stocks fell by 4 million barrels last week, more than analysts' expectations of draw of 2.9 million barrels. Official government data is due later on Wednesday. [EIA/S] [API/S]
The "fall in US API crude inventories ... the third sizeable weekly fall in a row, has supported prices today," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.
Still, growing uncertainty over a stalemate in Washington in talks for a stimulus package to support recovery from the deepest impact of the pandemic may weigh on prices looking ahead.
In India, demand for fuel in July dropped 10.8per cent from a year earlier, the fifth month of year-on-year declines, government data showed on Tuesday as a rise in coronavirus cases and floods in many parts of the country restricted economic activity.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Apple on cusp of $2 trillion milestone, defying pandemic
Cathay forecasts weak passenger demand
Indian airline IndiGo to fight virus woes
College admission seekers now can pay fee thru Nagad
US energy bankruptcy surge continues on credit
Shahjalal Islami Bank holds 13th EGM,19th AGM
IBBL virtual business development confce held
NRBC Bank holds half yearly business confce


Latest News
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
75 years later, 1 million Japanese war dead still missing
Democrat Harris rebukes Trump in historic campaign-trail debut with Biden
Mbappe makes the difference to spark PSG rally
B'desh gold prices ease after record surge
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Environment Minister tests positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Three years on, and still in limbo
Extrajudicial killing: Where is the end?
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft