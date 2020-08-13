Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:43 AM
latest 3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash       
Home Business

Sterling holds above $1.30 as dollar weakens

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

LONDON, Aug 12: Sterling held above $1.30 on Wednesday, clinging on to recent gains on the back of dollar weakness, which outweighed the impact of a record drop in Britain's economic output.
The economy shrank by 20.4per cent between April and June, when the country's coronavirus lockdown was tightest, data showed on Wednesday, representing the largest contraction reported by any major economy so far.
"The direction of the print was never in doubt. The drop-off... may be accounted for, in part, by the timing of the lockdown as compared with other economies," said Kieran Cleere, Director of Market Risk Solutions at Silicon Valley Bank.
Sterling was steady at $1.3048, close to the five-month high of near $1.32 it rose to last week, and at 90.02 pence against the euro.
June's GDP data, meanwhile, offered the first window into the recovery as restrictions eased and the economy began to recoup of the losses, growing 8.7per cent month-on-month.
"The easier post-lockdown economic gains may soon be realised and so markets will be looking to establish how much of this momentum will be sustained," Cleere said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Apple on cusp of $2 trillion milestone, defying pandemic
Cathay forecasts weak passenger demand
Indian airline IndiGo to fight virus woes
College admission seekers now can pay fee thru Nagad
US energy bankruptcy surge continues on credit
Shahjalal Islami Bank holds 13th EGM,19th AGM
IBBL virtual business development confce held
NRBC Bank holds half yearly business confce


Latest News
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
75 years later, 1 million Japanese war dead still missing
Democrat Harris rebukes Trump in historic campaign-trail debut with Biden
Mbappe makes the difference to spark PSG rally
B'desh gold prices ease after record surge
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Environment Minister tests positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Three years on, and still in limbo
Extrajudicial killing: Where is the end?
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft