Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:43 AM
latest 3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash       
Home Business

Australian wage growth lowest ever in Q2 on C-19 fallout

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Australian wage growth lowest ever in Q2 on C-19 fallout

Australian wage growth lowest ever in Q2 on C-19 fallout

SYDNEY, Aug 12: Australian wages grew at their slowest pace on record in the second quarter, underscoring the damage the coronavirus has done to household spending, after recent data showed consumer confidence and business conditions were hit.
The official wage price index (WPI) rose 0.2per cent in the three months to the end of June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported on Wednesday. That was below the already subdued 0.3per cent forecast in a Reuters poll and the 0.5per cent growth seen in the first quarter.
Annual wage growth slowed to 1.8per cent, well below the levels that used to be considered standard for the country.
Both annual and quarterly wage growth were the weakest since records began in September 1997.
The data marked the first full period that captured the impact of COVID-19-driven social and business restrictions, said Andrew Tomadini, head of price statistics at the ABS.
Private sector wages fell for the first time on record, in original terms, easing 0.1per cent in the second quarter from the first three months of the year.
"The fall in private sector wages is mainly due to a number of large wage reductions across senior executive and higher paid jobs," Tomadini noted.
Data out earlier showed a measure of Australian consumer sentiment fell sharply in August as a strict coronavirus lockdown in Victoria state darkened the mood in a major setback to the country's fledgling economic recovery.
A measure of business confidence, released on Tuesday, also showed a hit from the situation in Victoria.
"Looking ahead, wages growth is likely to remain very weak given the collapse in employment and the depressed economic environment," said Sarah Hunter, chief economist, at BIS Oxford Economics.
Australian states have already announced plans for wage freezes in the face of budget pressures.
That, together with tepid inflation, means wage growth will stay depressed for a long time to come, cementing views the country's central bank will maintain its accommodative approach.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) slashed interest rates to a record low 0.25per cent in an emergency meeting in March. It has since stood pat on rates.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Apple on cusp of $2 trillion milestone, defying pandemic
Cathay forecasts weak passenger demand
Indian airline IndiGo to fight virus woes
College admission seekers now can pay fee thru Nagad
US energy bankruptcy surge continues on credit
Shahjalal Islami Bank holds 13th EGM,19th AGM
IBBL virtual business development confce held
NRBC Bank holds half yearly business confce


Latest News
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
75 years later, 1 million Japanese war dead still missing
Democrat Harris rebukes Trump in historic campaign-trail debut with Biden
Mbappe makes the difference to spark PSG rally
B'desh gold prices ease after record surge
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Environment Minister tests positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Three years on, and still in limbo
Extrajudicial killing: Where is the end?
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft