Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:43 AM
Business

Stocks rebound on investors’ positive sentiment

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Stocks rebounded sharply on Wednesday after a day of slump on Monday ahead of a public holiday, as confident investors resumed buying of prospective shares pulling up indices on both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
The hard stance on ensuring mandatory shareholding by the Securities and Exchange Commission and expansionary monetary policy announced by the Bangladesh Bank have emboldened the confidence of the investors
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, jumped up by 100.32 points or 2.21 per cent to close at 4,633, after shedding 12 points in the previous session.
The two other indices - the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 37.32 points to finish at 1,581 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 24.42 points to close at 1,088.
Turnover on DSE was to Tk 11.20 billion, up 6.87 per cent higher than the previous day's mark of Tk 10.48 billion.
Gainers outnumbered the losers, as out of 355 issues traded, 199 closed higher and 115 ended lower while 41 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.
A total number of 215,395 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 390.72 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap on the premier bourse rose to Tk 3,522 billion on Wednesday, from Tk 3,454 billion in the previous session.
Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 570 million changing hands, closely followed by Brac Bank, Beximco, Square Pharma, and BTABC.
Stylecraft was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.99 per cent while Savar Refcatories was the worst loser, losing 9.89 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) advanced 275 points to close at 13,165 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) advanced  161 points to finish at 7,961.




Of the issues traded, 164 gained, 90 declined and 30 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 18.84 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 351 million.


