Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:43 AM
IPDC offers loan for purchase of BMW

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

Country's leading financial institution IPDC Finance Limited and the world-renowned automobile company BMW have jointly introduced a striking auto loan offer.
With this offer, BMW customers can avail auto loan for 85% of the car price from IPDC. Customers can also enjoy up to six years of EMI facility (72 flexible installments), according to a press release.
Executive Motors Ltd Director (Operations) M. Shamsul Arefeen expressed his gratitude towards IPDC Finance. Executive Motors is the sole importer of BMW Automobiles in Bangladesh and is thoroughly dedicated to its responsibility in managing the BMW marquee.
IPDC Finance Limited Managing Director and the CEO Mominul Islam said his company was pleased to be able to collaborate with the finest automobile company and jointly present the best-suited offer for its customers.


