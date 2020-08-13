Video
Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:43 AM
SSL Wireless achieves CMMI certification

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

SSL Wireless, a software development company and one of the pioneers in fintech, e-commerce, and payment services industry in Bangladesh, has achieved CMMI certification in recognition for maintaining international quality in software development.
CMMI Institute of Carnegie Mellon University has been certifying different organizations worldwide for more than 20 years. Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) recognizes an organization's capability and quality of work.
CMMI certification is provided in the category of Information Technology. Some of the world's most significant IT industry names, including Fujifilm, Canon, Bosch, Siemens, Fujitsu, and IBM, are CMMI certified.
Since its inception, SSL Wireless is relentlessly working with the goal of improving the standard of living of general people through the use of software and IT.
Along with software development, SSL Wireless provides website development, mobile app development, digital payment, E-commerce, fintech, bulk SMS, mobile VAS, e-mail marketing, and digital marketing services.
Previously, SSL Wireless had achieved different other certifications, including PCI DSS and ISO 27001-2013, and also obtained licenses such as TVAS from BTRC and PSO from Bangladesh Bank.


