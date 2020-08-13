Video
Thursday, 13 August, 2020
Home Business

S Korean firm appointed to collect Padma Bridge tolls

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC) of South Korea has been appointed to carry out maintenance and toll collection activities of Padma Multipurpose Bridge (PMB) once the bridge is commissioned.
The appointment being made as the government believe this company will create a milestone in  collecting the tolls through automation system.
It was approved in the cabinet committee's virtual meeting on Wednesday which was presided over       by the finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. The meeting was also attended by members of the purchase committee, secretaries of the concerned ministries and senior officials.
The KEC will introduce Electronic Toll Collection (TEC) system for realizing tolls.
Besides, the KEC will launch a traffic information application through which people using the Padma Bridge will be able to keep themselves updated with the latest information of roads congestion, bridges and other adjacent areas through mobile phone, radio or other devices.
Earlier the government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Korean Express Way Corporation for the maintenance of Padma Bridge last year.


