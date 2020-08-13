Video
Home Business

Govt to buy 30,000 tonnes of urea from KAFCO

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Correspondent

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase Wednesday approved two proposals including one for procuring 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertilizer from Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (KAFCO), Bangladesh at an estimated price of around Tk 57.60 crore.
The approval was given at the committee's 18th meeting, presided virtually by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, who also briefed the reporters virtually after the meeting.
Kamal said the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) is procuring this 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertilizer under the 2nd lot from KAFCO.
The government is set to get 5.50 lakh tonnes of fertilizer from KAFCO in the current fiscal year (FY21) under an agreement with it.
The purchase committee meeting approved another proposal for appointing Joint Venture of Dev Consults Limited, Dhaka (Lead Firm), BETS, Consulting Services Limited. JV, Bangladesh and Mas Bangla Consulting Ltd (sub-consult) Bangladesh as the consultants for the project titled 'Water supply and sanitation in 30 pourashavas in Bangladesh' with a cost of Taka 38.02 crore.


