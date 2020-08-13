Video
Thursday, 13 August, 2020
Home Business

Investment-GDP ratio edged up in FY20: BBS

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020
Business Correspondent

Country's total investment in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased modestly in the last fiscal year (FY20) ended on June 30, 2020.
The provisional estimate of GDP, released by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), showed that investment-GDP ratio stood at 31.75 per cent in FY20 which was 31.57 per cent in FY19.
Gross domestic investment (in current market price) stood at Tk 8.88 trillion in the last fiscal year, registering 10.58 per cent growth over Tk 8.03 trillion in FY19.
The Seventh Five-Year Plan (7FYP) earlier projected to enhance the ratio to 34.40 per cent in FY20.
Due to spread of Covid-19 which severely stalled the economic and business activities in the country during the last quarter (April-June) of the last fiscal year, the government also revised down the target to 20.80 per cent.
The budget speech, presented it the national parliament by the finance minister, mentioned that big disruption in private investment compelled to revise down the private investment to GDP ratio to 12.72 per cent in FY20 which was 23.54 per cent in FY19.
The provisional estimate, however, showed that private investment to GDP ratio stood at 23.63 per cent in the last fiscal year while public investment to GDP ratio was 8.03 per cent.


