Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:43 AM
latest 3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash       
Home Business

Tk 5,000cr Farm Stimulus

Banks disburse only Tk 590.40 crore in four months

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Correspondent

Banks disburse only Tk 590.40 crore in four months

Banks disburse only Tk 590.40 crore in four months

Banks are slow moving in disbursing loans to the agriculture sector from the Tk5,000 crore stimulus fund, despite the sector remained badly affected by the outbreak of the pandemic and flooding.
As per the latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, banks have disbursed so far only Tk590.40 crore to the farm sector from the stimulus fund till July this year. Of the total disbursed loans, Bangladesh Krishi Bank alone has disbursed Tk304 crore.
As many as 43 banks had signed up participation agreements with the BB on disbursing farm loan from the low-cost stimulus fund. However, only a small number of banks have disbursed agri loans till to date.
BB launched a Tk5,000 crore stimulus fund for the agriculture sector on April 14 and the tenure for the loans was set at 18 months, including a grace period of six months. Banks will borrow the funds at 1 percent interest and lend at 4 percent to farmers in line with BB guidelines.
The stimulus fund did not reach the marginal farmers due to the collateral issue and the bureaucratic complexities of banks, according to experts.
However, bankers have blamed shutdown from March 26 to May 30 which left credit operations by  banks and non-governmental organizations to almost halt. Bangladesh Krishi Bank managing director Ali Hossain Prodhania  told The Daily Observer that not only agriculture credit but also overall loan disbursed by all banks remained almost suspended during this period.
Banks started to disburse loans from the stimulus funds only from June this year. Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) has disbursed Tk304 crore to 16,444 farmers till August 09, he stated.
The BKB also formed a Tk300 crore special fund for farmers on the occasion of Bangabandhu's 100th birth anniversary and has already disbursed Tk176 crore among affected farmers from the fund, Ali Hossain Prodhania said.  
The BB also launched another agricultural loans scheme which bears 9 percent interest of which BB would provide 5 percent as subsidy and the remaining 4 percent the farmer will pay. Farmers will be eligible for subsidized loans from April 1 this year to June 30 next year. Only nine banks have disbursed Tk286 crore till June as per BB data.    
Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office said the country's commercial banks, except for BKB, have less experience in running agriculture loans. Besides, marginal farmers don't want to come to bank due to various bureaucratic complications including co-lateral issues.
 Zahid Hussain has said this might be the reason for the slow disbursement of agri-loans from the stimulus fund.  Farm loan disbursement in 2019-20 has failed to achieve target mainly for suspended economic activities under lockdown.
Its disbursement stood at Tk22,749.03 crore in the 2019-20 which fall short of target by 5.70 percent or Tk1,375 crore less than the target of Tk24,124cr, BB data said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Apple on cusp of $2 trillion milestone, defying pandemic
Cathay forecasts weak passenger demand
Indian airline IndiGo to fight virus woes
College admission seekers now can pay fee thru Nagad
US energy bankruptcy surge continues on credit
Shahjalal Islami Bank holds 13th EGM,19th AGM
IBBL virtual business development confce held
NRBC Bank holds half yearly business confce


Latest News
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
75 years later, 1 million Japanese war dead still missing
Democrat Harris rebukes Trump in historic campaign-trail debut with Biden
Mbappe makes the difference to spark PSG rally
B'desh gold prices ease after record surge
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Environment Minister tests positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Three years on, and still in limbo
Extrajudicial killing: Where is the end?
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft