

Banks disburse only Tk 590.40 crore in four months

As per the latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, banks have disbursed so far only Tk590.40 crore to the farm sector from the stimulus fund till July this year. Of the total disbursed loans, Bangladesh Krishi Bank alone has disbursed Tk304 crore.

As many as 43 banks had signed up participation agreements with the BB on disbursing farm loan from the low-cost stimulus fund. However, only a small number of banks have disbursed agri loans till to date.

BB launched a Tk5,000 crore stimulus fund for the agriculture sector on April 14 and the tenure for the loans was set at 18 months, including a grace period of six months. Banks will borrow the funds at 1 percent interest and lend at 4 percent to farmers in line with BB guidelines.

The stimulus fund did not reach the marginal farmers due to the collateral issue and the bureaucratic complexities of banks, according to experts.

However, bankers have blamed shutdown from March 26 to May 30 which left credit operations by banks and non-governmental organizations to almost halt. Bangladesh Krishi Bank managing director Ali Hossain Prodhania told The Daily Observer that not only agriculture credit but also overall loan disbursed by all banks remained almost suspended during this period.

Banks started to disburse loans from the stimulus funds only from June this year. Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) has disbursed Tk304 crore to 16,444 farmers till August 09, he stated.

The BKB also formed a Tk300 crore special fund for farmers on the occasion of Bangabandhu's 100th birth anniversary and has already disbursed Tk176 crore among affected farmers from the fund, Ali Hossain Prodhania said.

The BB also launched another agricultural loans scheme which bears 9 percent interest of which BB would provide 5 percent as subsidy and the remaining 4 percent the farmer will pay. Farmers will be eligible for subsidized loans from April 1 this year to June 30 next year. Only nine banks have disbursed Tk286 crore till June as per BB data.

Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office said the country's commercial banks, except for BKB, have less experience in running agriculture loans. Besides, marginal farmers don't want to come to bank due to various bureaucratic complications including co-lateral issues.

Zahid Hussain has said this might be the reason for the slow disbursement of agri-loans from the stimulus fund. Farm loan disbursement in 2019-20 has failed to achieve target mainly for suspended economic activities under lockdown.

Its disbursement stood at Tk22,749.03 crore in the 2019-20 which fall short of target by 5.70 percent or Tk1,375 crore less than the target of Tk24,124cr, BB data said.

































