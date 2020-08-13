41 arrested for selling, consuming drugs in Dhaka

Members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested 41 people for selling and consuming drugs in the capital.

During the anti-drug drive, 1,100 pieces of yaba, 42 grams of heroin, 85 bottles of Phensidyl and 480 grams and 43 dollops of cannabis were recovered from the arrestees, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

They were arrested by conducting raids in areas under different police stations in the capital from 6 am on Tuesday to 6:00am on Wednesday. A total of 28 cases have been filed against the arrested under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS