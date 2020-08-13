Bomb-making materials recovered in Sylhet





A team of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit and police arrested five suspected members of Neo JMB, including its Sylhet sector commander, from different parts of the city in a drive on Monday till Tuesday morning, said second officer of Shahparan Police Station Sohel Rana.

The arrestees were identified as Naimuzzaman, regional commander of Neo JMB, Sylhet, Mirza Sayem, Jewel, Sanaul Isalm Sadi and Rubel.

Later, a team of CTTC and police conducted a drive at the house of Sanaul around 9:30pm on Tuesday and recovered an active bomb, bomb making materials, a number of computers and a laptop.

The arrestees were plotting to carry out an attack at the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal, the CTTC unit claimed.









Naimuzzaman was a student of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) and Sanaul and Saym were the students of Madan Mohan College. -UNB





SYLHET, Aug 12: Police recovered a powerful bomb and materials used to make bomb from the house of suspected Neo-JMB member Sanaul Islam Sadi in Sylhet city's Jalalabad residential area on Tuesday night.A team of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit and police arrested five suspected members of Neo JMB, including its Sylhet sector commander, from different parts of the city in a drive on Monday till Tuesday morning, said second officer of Shahparan Police Station Sohel Rana.The arrestees were identified as Naimuzzaman, regional commander of Neo JMB, Sylhet, Mirza Sayem, Jewel, Sanaul Isalm Sadi and Rubel.Later, a team of CTTC and police conducted a drive at the house of Sanaul around 9:30pm on Tuesday and recovered an active bomb, bomb making materials, a number of computers and a laptop.The arrestees were plotting to carry out an attack at the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal, the CTTC unit claimed.Naimuzzaman was a student of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) and Sanaul and Saym were the students of Madan Mohan College. -UNB