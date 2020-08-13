Madrasa girl comes under acid attack in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Aug 12: A madrasa student sustained burn injuriesaftersome unidentified miscreants hurled acid on her at Bautia-Narayanpur village in Godagari upazila on Tuesday night.

The victim is Suma Khatun, 15, daughter of Selim Reza, andanAlim student of Bautia Islamia Madrasa.

Md Khairul Islam, officer-in-charge of Godagari Police Station, said that a group of miscreant hurled acid on Suma's face through windowwhileshewas watching television with her aunt.

The injured was admitted at Burn Unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. The OC said that a police team visited the spot. -UNB







