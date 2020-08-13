Video
Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:42 AM
Covid-19 positive cases reach 15,493 in Ctg district

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 12: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases crossed 15,493 mark as 141 more new patients were diagnosed with the lethal virus after testing 825 samples at five laboratories in the district in last 24 hours till 2:00pm on Wednesday.
"The total number of COVID-19 patient now stood at 15493 only in Chattogram district till today (Wednesday)," Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.
Of the newly detected 141 COVID-19 patients, 96 are the residents of the port city and the rest 54 are from different upazilas of the district.
The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 3323 with the healing of 65 more people in the last 24 hours among 15493 infected persons in the district till 2pm on Wednesday.
"A total of 3323 coronavirus patients have recovered so far and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 21.44 in the district," Dr Rabbi said.
The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative, he said.
No more patients died in last 24 hours in the district.     -BSS


