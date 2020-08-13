Video
Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:42 AM
Front Page

Lawmakers favour construction projects, TIB research finds

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020
Staff Correspondent

A Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) research reveals that lawmakers are more interested in construction of roads, bridges and culverts rather than taking initiatives to increase productivity in agricultural and non-agricultural sectors and generating rural employment.
On Wednesday TIB disclosed the information in their research, titled "Governance Challenges in the Implementation of the Infrastructure Development Project under Constituency-Based Block Allocation"  
After analyzing 628 schemes worth Tk 298 crore under the Important Rural Infrastructure Development Project 1 (IRIDP-1) and IRIDP 2, TIB found that, lawmakers have no accountability in the bulk allocation projects for rural infrastructural development and employment.




TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said said lawmakers would be involved in adopting development plans. But in the project they are involved with the implementation. As a result the lion's share of the development projects goes in the pockets of political party leaders and workers.
The TIB report said that 59.5 percent schemes under IRIDP-1 were for building roads, 28.9 percent for roads and culverts, 10.3 percent for     bridges or culverts and the rest growth centred. On the other hand, 62.2 percent schemes under the IRIDP- 2 was for building roads, 36 percent roads and culverts, 1.8 percent bridges or culverts.
The research claims that 68 percent projects were implemented within the stipulated time mentioned in tender whereas 32 per cent needed extra time.
IRIDP-1 covers from March 2010 to December 2014 when each of the 300 constituencies got block allocation of Taka 3 crore each per year for five years.



