70pc returnee migrants unemployed: IOM





They are now desperately trying to get employment in the country to survive with their families.

The findings were presented in a study report titled 'Rapid Assessment of Needs and Vulnerabilities of Internal and International Returnee Migrants in Bangladesh conducted and released by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The report was published officially on Monday but it was made public on Wednesday, IOM Bangladesh's National Communication Officer Sariful Islam told this correspondent.

He said the study was conducted on the returnee migrants in the country's 12 districts. The migrants returned from abroad in between February and June 2020.

The report released in coordination with the Bangladesh government listed findings from interviews with a total of 2,765 returnee migrants including 1,486 international returnee migrants and 1,279 internal returnee migrants.

The survey was conducted in between May and July this year in 12 high migration-prone districts and seven of those districts share a border with India.

The study finds that around 70 percent of the surveyed migrants are unemployed. Most of them are struggling to get employment to survive with their families.

The report said returnee migrants experienced reintegration challenges including problems in getting work, financial problems due to lack of income and accumulating debt and health-related issues.

Unplanned and large-scale returns of migrants affected the country's remittance-dependent communities as each migrant supports at least three members of their families on average.

It finds most migrants are particularly vulnerable due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Since March this year, hundreds of thousands of international migrants have been compelled to return home in Bangladesh due to limited access to income-generating activities, social services, healthcare systems and social support networks in their workplaces due to COVID-19 outbreak.

A total of 64 percent of international migrants indicated that following the COVID-19 outbreak they struggled to access information and health services in their workplace countries.

It said a total of 29 percent of returnees indicated that they were asked to leave the countries they were in. A total of 23 percent were worried about COVID-19 impact and returned voluntarily.

However 26 percent returned responding to the requests of their families. A total nine percent were worried about borders closure and with fear of leaving stranded.

At least 55 percent returnee migrants are in trouble with their accumulated unpaid debt.

Almost 75 percent of the returnees want to re-migrate while 97 percent migrants choose to go back to the same countries where they were working prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.









Giorgi Gigauri, the Chief of Mission of IOM in Bangladesh, said, "Migrant workers are some of the most vulnerable groups affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bangladeshi migrants and remittance-dependent communities are adversely impacted by the unprecedented global restrictions on mobility and COVID-19-induced recession.





