Thursday, 13 August, 2020
No decision to cancel JSC  exams: Ministry

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The date for this year's Higher Secondary School Certificate examination has not been fixed and no decision has yet been taken to cancel the Junior School Certificate (JSC) examination, an education ministry press release said on Wednesday.
The ministry had sought expert opinion on JSC exams considering the Covid-19 pandemic and it
is reviewing alternative proposals, including expert observations, the statement said. It further said that the Ministry of Education is thinking of various options for this year's HSC examination. However, no final decision has been made yet.
It further said that the Ministry of Education is thinking of various options for this year's HSC examination. However, no final decision has been made yet.




Stating that "recently, various media outlets have reported that this year's JSC exams are not being held," the education ministry said a final decision would be taken soon after consulting with the parents and students.


