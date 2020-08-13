No decision to cancel JSC  exams: Ministry





The ministry had sought expert opinion on JSC exams considering the Covid-19 pandemic and it

is reviewing alternative proposals, including expert observations, the statement said. It further said that the Ministry of Education is thinking of various options for this year's HSC examination. However, no final decision has been made yet.

Stating that "recently, various media outlets have reported that this year's JSC exams are not being held," the education ministry said a final decision would be taken soon after consulting with the parents and students.





