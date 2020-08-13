

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate

Biden's announcement capped a months-long search for a Democratic partner to challenge President Donald Trump in November. Harris, who would become America's first female and first black vice president if elected, is a "fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants," Biden, 77, said in revealing his running mate. "I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign."









The decision, announced in typical 2020 style on social media, was a crucial moment for Biden as he aims to build a broad coalition of voters to oust Trump from the White House. It also provided an early financial windfall he said, tweeting after the vice-president announcement that "we are on track to have our biggest fundraising day ever." -AFP





WASHINGTON, Aug 12: Presidential hopeful Joe Biden named Senator Kamala Harris, a former rival in the White House race, as his running mate Tuesday, marking a historic first for American women of color.Biden's announcement capped a months-long search for a Democratic partner to challenge President Donald Trump in November. Harris, who would become America's first female and first black vice president if elected, is a "fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants," Biden, 77, said in revealing his running mate. "I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign."The decision, announced in typical 2020 style on social media, was a crucial moment for Biden as he aims to build a broad coalition of voters to oust Trump from the White House. It also provided an early financial windfall he said, tweeting after the vice-president announcement that "we are on track to have our biggest fundraising day ever." -AFP