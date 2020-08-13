Teknaf cops visit detained witnesses homes





The family members of the three detained witnesses are now absconding following the visit of the police personnel from the Teknaf Police Station.

Md Nurul Amin is among three people named as witness in the cases started by police over the killing of Sinha on July 31 and alleged recovery of drugs from his car.

The trio also gave interview to the media saying that the police forcibly named them as witnesses to Sinha murder and illegal drug recovery.

Mother of one of the detainees, who has been held by RAB-15 over Maj (retd) Sinha murder case was forced to file an abduction case on Tuesday. Several unidentified persons have been accused in the case (Case No 19).

Khaleda Akhter, mother of detained Nurul Amin, claimed several law enforcers from Teknaf Police Station forcibly took her thumb print and forced her to file the abduction case, in connection with the 'abduction' of her son.

The police had also recorded a general diary and visited the sites on allegation that a group of unknown people picked up the trio from their homes in Marishbunia on Monday night.

They are the prime witnesses to the cases of police against Shipra and Sifat, who were accompanying Sinha to make a travel documentary.

The RAB sources claimed that the three persons were made witnesses by police in the 'plotted' cases filed against Shipra Debnath and Shahedul Islam Sifat, who were arrested following Sinha's death in police firing in Cox's Bazar' Marine Drive on the night of July 31.

The RAB produced the detainees before the senior judicial magistrate court in Cox's Bazar seeking a 10-day remand for each on Tuesday.

A Cox's Bazar court has granted permission to RAB to interrogate in custody seven people, including four policemen, over the murder of Sinha.

The three other men were named as witnesses in two cases started by the police following the shooting death of Sinha. Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah issued the 7-day remand order on Wednesday.

The RAB had sought 10 days to grill police constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamum, and ASI Liton Mia, who are implicated in a case started by Sinha's sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous.

The four of them were among seven policemen who surrendered to a court on August 6. The court subsequently remanded former Teknaf police OC Pradeep Kumar Das, Inspector Liakat Ali, a former In-charge of Baharchhara investigation centre, and SI Dulal Rakhsit for seven days.

Although Safanur, Kamal, Mamun and Liton weren't placed on remand at the time, the RAB was given permission to interrogate them at the jail gate. The elite police unit later applied to remand them in custody and the judge had set August 12 for the hearing.

Adv Rakhal Mitra, the lawyer for the policemen, said, "The RAB had asked for 10 days to interrogate them. But the judge granted them seven days after the hearing."









Meanwhile, the RAB also sought 10 days to question Md Nurul Amin, Md Nizamuddin and Mohammad Ayaj, who were named as witnesses in the cases started by police over the killing of Sinha and alleged recovery of drugs from his car.

But they, too, have been placed on a 7-day remand following their arrest from Teknaf's Baharchhara Union on August 10.



Several policemen made surprise visits to the village homes of three detainees held for interrogation in connection with Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder by Rapid Action Battalion, the investigation authority of the case.The family members of the three detained witnesses are now absconding following the visit of the police personnel from the Teknaf Police Station.Md Nurul Amin is among three people named as witness in the cases started by police over the killing of Sinha on July 31 and alleged recovery of drugs from his car.The trio also gave interview to the media saying that the police forcibly named them as witnesses to Sinha murder and illegal drug recovery.Mother of one of the detainees, who has been held by RAB-15 over Maj (retd) Sinha murder case was forced to file an abduction case on Tuesday. Several unidentified persons have been accused in the case (Case No 19).Khaleda Akhter, mother of detained Nurul Amin, claimed several law enforcers from Teknaf Police Station forcibly took her thumb print and forced her to file the abduction case, in connection with the 'abduction' of her son.The police had also recorded a general diary and visited the sites on allegation that a group of unknown people picked up the trio from their homes in Marishbunia on Monday night.They are the prime witnesses to the cases of police against Shipra and Sifat, who were accompanying Sinha to make a travel documentary.The RAB sources claimed that the three persons were made witnesses by police in the 'plotted' cases filed against Shipra Debnath and Shahedul Islam Sifat, who were arrested following Sinha's death in police firing in Cox's Bazar' Marine Drive on the night of July 31.The RAB produced the detainees before the senior judicial magistrate court in Cox's Bazar seeking a 10-day remand for each on Tuesday.A Cox's Bazar court has granted permission to RAB to interrogate in custody seven people, including four policemen, over the murder of Sinha.The three other men were named as witnesses in two cases started by the police following the shooting death of Sinha. Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah issued the 7-day remand order on Wednesday.The RAB had sought 10 days to grill police constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamum, and ASI Liton Mia, who are implicated in a case started by Sinha's sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous.The four of them were among seven policemen who surrendered to a court on August 6. The court subsequently remanded former Teknaf police OC Pradeep Kumar Das, Inspector Liakat Ali, a former In-charge of Baharchhara investigation centre, and SI Dulal Rakhsit for seven days.Although Safanur, Kamal, Mamun and Liton weren't placed on remand at the time, the RAB was given permission to interrogate them at the jail gate. The elite police unit later applied to remand them in custody and the judge had set August 12 for the hearing.Adv Rakhal Mitra, the lawyer for the policemen, said, "The RAB had asked for 10 days to interrogate them. But the judge granted them seven days after the hearing."Meanwhile, the RAB also sought 10 days to question Md Nurul Amin, Md Nizamuddin and Mohammad Ayaj, who were named as witnesses in the cases started by police over the killing of Sinha and alleged recovery of drugs from his car.But they, too, have been placed on a 7-day remand following their arrest from Teknaf's Baharchhara Union on August 10.