Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:42 AM
latest 3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash       
HC resumes regular functions

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

Judges, lawyers and litigants appeared in the Supreme Court premises on Wednesday as the court reopened after a long five-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The photo was taken from SCBA premises. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Judges, lawyers and litigants appeared in the Supreme Court premises on Wednesday as the court reopened after a long five-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The photo was taken from SCBA premises. PHOTO: OBSERVER

After 139 days of closure due to coronavirus pandemic, the High Court Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday resumed its regular functioning through physical presence.
A total of 18 benches of the HC conducted hearings and disposal of cases in presence of lawyers and court officials while maintaining physical distancing in order to contain the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, Chief Justice constituted a total of 53 benches, including 35 virtual and 18 regular
benches ahead of resumption of regular activities of the HC.
 The court proceedings of 18 benches started around 10:30am and continued till 5:00pm.
 The judges, lawyers and court staff were seen using face masks and sanitisers in the court rooms, in line with the outlined health guidelines.
Physical distancing was seen maintained on the court premises and its offices.
During regular court functioning, the judges, lawyers and staffers wore masks. They entered the courtroom (Azlas) using hand sanitiser and maintaining social distancing.
 Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar said, "Proceedings in regular HC benches were carried out following health guidelines and maintaining social distancing."
 Lawyers appeared before the Supreme Court premises wearing white shirt and whit neck band as per the directive of the Supreme Court issued on August 11.
 The Judges took part in the court proceedings without their black coat-gown as per the directive of the Supreme Court.
 Some lawyers expressed satisfaction as they could go to the Supreme Court premises.
Some lawyers expressed satisfaction as they could go to the Supreme Court premises.
"We are happy as we could come to the Supreme Court for moving cases after a long time. I hope that the litigants will fight for justice now," lawyer Masud Rana said.


