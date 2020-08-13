C-19 death toll tops 3,500 with 42 more fatalities





With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 3,513 and 2,295 new cases of infection testing 14,751 samples in the last 24 hours taking the number of total infections at 266,498.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Wednesday.

Of the dead patients, 33 were men and nine were women. Moreover, 27 of them hailed from Dhaka, four from Sylhet, three each from Khulna and Chattogram, two each from Rangpur and Mymensingh, and one from Barishal division.

Thirty-nine of them have died in different hospitals and three at their respective residences.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19's victims shows that 79.19 per cent or 2,782 of the total were men, and 20.81 per cent or 731 were women.

About district-wise fatalities, 1,681 hailed from Dhaka division, 819 from Chattogram, 271 from Khulna, 226 from Rajshahi, 162 from Sylhet, 141 from Rangpur, 135 from Barishal, and 72 from Mymensingh district.

So far, 1,53,089 patients have made full recovery from Covid-19 in Bangladesh, including 1,117 in the last 24 hours.

Some 14,550 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 14,751 were tested in 86 labs across the country. So far 1,287,988 samples have been tested.

The latest day's infection rate was 20.30 percent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 20.46 percent.

Currently, 52,878 people are quarantined across the country - including 2,023 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 406,753 people have completed their quarantine course.

The country is capable of accommodating 31,991 people at 629 institutional quarantine facilities across the country.

Dr Nasima Sultana said, "The authorities placed 862 new individuals suspected of having Covid-19 into isolation, bringing the total to 19,730 after 39,477 left."









There are 15,270 general dialysis beds available in the country for Covid-19 treatment where 4,257 people are already admitted, and 11,013 beds are available for treatment.





