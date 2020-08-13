Rajshahi SP Belayet sued for extortion





Golam Mostafa, a businessman and a close relative of former IGP Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary, filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate

Mohammad Didar Hussain.

Some 15 to 16 unnamed people were also made accused in the case.

After recording the statement of the complainant, the magistrate took the case into cognisance, and ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the matter and submit a report by November 1.

Some 15 to 16 unidentified people, introducing themselves as 'DB men', led by Belayet Hossain, beat businessman Mostafa mercilessly and forcibly took him to the capital's DB office, demanding Tk 25 lakh as extortion money in 2018, Mostafa mentioned in his petition.

The DB men beat him up cruelly in the office, blindfolding him with black cloth, he added.

The case documents said, "Around two years ago, the complainant [Mostafa] was introduced to Belayet Hossain in the office of former IGP Dr Patwary. A good relation developed between them [Mostofa and Belayet]. Belayet took a loan of Tk 5 lakh from the complainant's father Golam Mohammad on August 11 in 2019 to register a piece of land. He paid the money through a cheque on March 15 in 2020."

"On April 4 this year, Belayet sent a man to the complainant's father. The man introduced himself as a DB officer. Belayet then called the complainant's father and said that his son would be in trouble if he did not pay Tk 5 lakh immediately. Later, the complainant's father handed over a cheque of Tk 5 lakh to Belayet. On April 10, his [Mostafa's] father spoke to the complainant. The duo came to know that Belayet had taken the money through fraudulence," the documents further read.

"On August 8, some 15 to 16 unidentified persons entered the complainant's house in the capital's Dhanmondi in the name of DB, along with Belayet Hossain, and demanded Tk 25 lakh as extortion threatening to frame Mostafa in an arms case and impose fines and imprisonment on him by a mobile court," the case statement said.

According to the case documents, when Mostafa refused to pay the extortion amount, he was beaten up and taken to the office of the DB police in the capital and the accused Belayet said if he did not get Tk 25 lakh, he would be put in a crossfire or a drug case involving 800 bottles of phensedyl. The accused also threatened to file an arms case against him.

On that day, the complainant's father gave Tk 3.5 lakh to Belayet.

On August 10, another Tk 50,000 was given to the accused. The accused asked him to pay Tk 6 lakh within 7 days, otherwise, he threatened to file various cases against Mostafa, the case documents added.

When contacted, SP Belayet Hossain said, "I loaned the man [Mostafa] Tk 5 lakh. He paid one lakh two times. The rest Tk 4 lakh is to be paid on Thursday. I also have documents. Since he is not paying the money, the man filed an extortion case against me."









Asked whether he was a relative of the man, the SP said, "We are not relatives, but acquaintances."





