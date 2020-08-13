Pradeep sued in  murder case in Moheshkhali





Victim Abdus Sattar's wife Hamida Akhter, 40,

filed the case with Moheshkhali Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court on Wednesday afternoon.

The other policemen accused in the case are sub-inspectors (Sis) Harunur Rashid and Imam Hossain and assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Monirul Islam, Shahedul Islam and Azim Uddin. Infamous 'Ferdous Bahini' chief Ferdous has been made the prime accused in the case.

According to the case statement, Abdus Sattar, son of Nurussafa of Hoanak Purba Majhirpara, was killed with the help of Ferdous Bahini in Lombashia area around 7:00am on February 14 in 2017.

Pradeep Kumar Das, the then OC of Moheshkhali Police Station, refused to take the case. Later, the victim's family filed a writ petition with the High Court.

The court asked police to consider the writ petition (No 7793/17) as 'treat for FIR'.















