Local AL urges govt to take steps against Bhanga OC





After joining Bhanga

police station, Safiqur Rahman is harassing innocent locals and leaders and activists of AL and its associate bodies filing false charges, they claimed.

The made the statement at a press conference held at Faridpur Press Club in Faridpur on Wednesday.

They said the OC has a criminal group who chopped organising secretary of Awami Jubo League Rizu Mia on Tuesday evening. He is now under treatment at National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR). His health condition is very critical.

The attack occurred as former panel mayor of Bhanga Municipality and vice president of Bhanga Pouro AL Amdadul Haque Bacchu has filed a written complaint against the Bhanga police station OC to the Faridpur Police Super. Rizu is son of Bacchu.

The OC has put pressure on Bacchu for withdrawing the complaint. But Bacchu did not withdraw it.

After getting the complaint against the OC, the additional police super has already got the witnesses testimony.

The speakers said the OC have included names of several AL and its associate organisations leaders and activists in different narcotics, extortion and pending cases.

After arresting leaders and activists, the OC of Bhanga have charged ransom from them, they said, adding that if they fail to provide the demanded money to the OC Safique, he would be sent to jail with false and fabricated cases.

Former AL central committee member Bipur and member of AL Working committee, Bipul Ghosh, general secretary of district AL freedom fighter Syed Masud Hossain, joint general secretary of the Faridpur district unit and acting chairman of Zila Parishad Jhorna Hasan, organising secretaries of District unit Advocate Kamaluddin and KM Salim, women affairs secretary of district AL in Faridpur, Ivy Masud, industry and trade affairs secretary, Deepak Majumder, former member of Bangladesh Awami Jubo League Advocate Sayedid Gamal Lipu and among others were present at the conference.















