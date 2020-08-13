Video
Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:41 AM
Home Front Page

COMPLAINTS GALORE AGAINST COPS

Local AL urges govt to take steps against Bhanga OC

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League in Faridpur-4 parliamentary constituency on Wednesday urged the government to take immediate steps against the corrupt Officer-in -Charge of Bhanga Police Station Safiqur Rahman as the police official is harassing them filing false cases against innocent people.
After joining Bhanga
police station, Safiqur Rahman is harassing innocent locals and  leaders and activists of AL and its associate bodies filing false charges, they claimed.
The made the statement at a press conference held at Faridpur Press Club in Faridpur on Wednesday.
They said the OC has a criminal group who chopped organising secretary of Awami Jubo League Rizu Mia on Tuesday evening. He is now under treatment at National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR). His health condition is very critical.
The attack occurred as former panel mayor of Bhanga Municipality and vice president of Bhanga Pouro AL Amdadul Haque Bacchu has filed a written complaint against the Bhanga police station OC to the Faridpur Police Super. Rizu is son of Bacchu.
The OC has put pressure on Bacchu for withdrawing the complaint. But Bacchu did not withdraw it.
After getting the complaint against the OC, the additional police super has already got the witnesses testimony.
The speakers said the OC have included names of several AL and its associate organisations leaders and activists in different narcotics, extortion and pending cases.
After arresting leaders and activists, the OC of Bhanga have charged ransom from them, they said, adding that if they fail to provide the demanded money to the OC Safique, he would be sent to jail with false and fabricated cases.
Former AL central committee member Bipur and member of AL Working committee, Bipul Ghosh, general secretary of district AL freedom fighter Syed Masud Hossain, joint general secretary of the Faridpur district unit and acting chairman of Zila Parishad Jhorna Hasan, organising secretaries of District unit Advocate Kamaluddin and KM Salim, women affairs secretary of district AL in Faridpur, Ivy Masud, industry and trade affairs secretary, Deepak Majumder, former member of Bangladesh Awami Jubo League Advocate Sayedid Gamal Lipu and among others were present at the conference.


