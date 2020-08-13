Sinha murder probe body to hold public hearing on Aug 16

The probe committee investigating the killing of Maj (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan is likely to hold a public hearing on August 16 at Shaplapur in Teknaf, the killing spot of Sinha.

The government has launched an investigation into the killing of a retired army officer in police firing at a check-post in Cox's

Bazar forming the probe body.

Additional District Magistrate Mohammad Shajahan Ali is leading the probe body while an additional superintendent of police in the district, the general officer commanding of the army's 10th Infantry Division, and a representative of Cox's Bazar area commander are its members.

Although the Home Ministry had given the committee seven working days to file its findings after probe, has extended the time for seven more days.







