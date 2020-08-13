Flood recedes in Rajshahi, worsens in N-E region



Local administration dumping geo-tex bags to save the Pat-Saturia village of Sirajganj from Jamuna river erosion.The photo taken on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), water levels in the rivers around the city may remain steady. Water level in the Shitalakkhya River is likely to rise again after August 15.

The Turag River at Mirpur and Dhaleshwari at Rekabi Bazar may rise further after two days. This may result in flooding of the low-lying areas of Dhaka in the next seven days.

As a result, the country might experience the third phase of flood in a season this year after August 15, the FFWC forecast said.

According to the forecast issued for next 10 days from Tuesday, water levels in Brahmaputra-Jamuna River System may start to rise in the next two days.

Water level in the Ganges-Padma River may steadily rise at Goalando in Rajbari, Bhagyakul at Munshiganj and Sureshwar at Shariatpur. As a result, water level at Goalando in Rajbari may cross the danger level after August 15.

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Superintending Engineer Mukhlesur Rahman told this correspondent that of the 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin water levels declined at 21 points while went up at nine points.

Besides, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at all the 30 points. A declining trend was recorded at all four points of the Ganges River and many other points of Padma River.

The Ganges River was flowing 182 cm, 194 cm, 117 cm and 110 cm below the danger levels at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points respectively while the Padma River was flowing 3 cm above the danger mark (DM) with a 7 cm fall at Goalundo point, he added.

Water levels of the Korotoa River were reported a falling trend at Chak Rahimpur and Bogura points and the river was flowing 175 cm and 237 cm below the danger level at the two points respectively on Wednesday morning.

The local BWDB office recorded a rising trend of water at all three points of the Jamuna. The river went up by 29 cm, 13 cm and 6 cm at Sarishabari in Bogura, Kazipur in Sirajganj and at Sirajganj points respectively. But, the river was still flowing 39 cm, 52 cm and 47 cm below the danger level at three points respectively at 3pm on Wednesday.

The Atrai River was flowing 80 cm below the danger mark at Atrai point in Naogaon.

FFWC Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said of the 16 river points both in Ganges and Brahmaputra Basins, under Rajshahi Division water levels decreased at 12 points, went up at four points.

However, the rivers were flowing below the danger mark at 14 points while above danger mark at two points during the period.

Meanwhile, local administration recorded that around 8.93 lakh people of 2.14 lakh families and standing crops on around 34,140 hectares of land have been affected in the division.

Additional Divisional Commissioner of Rajshahi Moinul Islam said the district and upazila administrations with the local public representatives had been distributing relief materials in the worst-affected areas for the last couple of weeks. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has undertaken possible measures to prevent any outbreak of water-borne diseases among the marooned people in the affected areas amid recession of the floodwater.

Some 2,694 patients were recorded to be suffering from various water-related diseases and 16 deaths occurred mainly caused by drowning and snakebite, since July 1, sources said.

According to the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, a total of 12,572 metric tonnes of rice have so far been distributed among flood-hit people in 33 districts across the country against the government's total allocation of 19,510 tonnes of rice as humanitarian assistance.

