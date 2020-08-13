5 new dengue cases reported in 24 hours

Five new dengue cases were detected in the last 24 hours until Tuesday morning, the health authorities said.

In a regular update, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said 13 patients are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals.

A total of 378 people were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease since the beginning of this year. Among them, 364 made recovery.

Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 made full recovery.

Dengue, killed 179 people last year, according to official figures. -UNB