5 new dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Five new dengue cases were detected in the last 24 hours until Tuesday morning, the health authorities said.
In a regular update, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said 13 patients are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals.
A total of 378 people were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease since the beginning of this year. Among them, 364 made recovery.
Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 made full recovery.
Dengue, killed 179 people last year, according to official figures. -UNB